Connecticut Attorney General Discusses Opposing Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Settlement
Fifteen states have agreed to give up their fight against a controversial bankruptcy plan for Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin. The settlement plan forces the Sackler family to give up ownership of their bankrupt company. It also ensures the release of millions of once-secret documents. And it would mean the Sacklers would pay slightly more, bringing the total settlement amount to roughly $4.2 billion. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who was the first attorney general to sue the Sacklers, she had blasted a previous plan, but in a press conference today, she called the new settlement a big win.www.ksut.org
