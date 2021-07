Washington, D.C., and Baltimore are issuing air quality control warnings as smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada move into the eastern part of the country. The D.C. metropolitan area is under a code orange air quality alert Wednesday, which means air pollution concentrations in the area “may become unhealthy for sensitive groups,” such as children, the elderly and people with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, according to the National Weather Service.