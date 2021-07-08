Visiting a theme park this summer? Here are tips to keep you and your children safe
Four theme park accidents resulting in two deaths and six people being injured have made the country’s headlines this summer as crowds flock back to parks. An Ohio woman died after tearing an artery while riding a roller coaster June 5 at the Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari theme park in Indiana. Two visitors had an accident at a log flume ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey and were sent to a hospital June 13.www.kansascity.com
