Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Visiting a theme park this summer? Here are tips to keep you and your children safe

By Angela Cordoba Perez
Kansas City Star
 13 days ago

Four theme park accidents resulting in two deaths and six people being injured have made the country’s headlines this summer as crowds flock back to parks. An Ohio woman died after tearing an artery while riding a roller coaster June 5 at the Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari theme park in Indiana. Two visitors had an accident at a log flume ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey and were sent to a hospital June 13.

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Iowa State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Theme Parks#The Global Association#Iaapa#Ridesdatabase
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Traverse City, MI1051thebounce.com

Out-Of-Control Carnival Ride! You Have to See This!

Viral video captured the moment festival-goers at Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival had to rush to prevent an out-of-control carnival ride from falling over while passengers were on board!. Several people posted videos that show the Magic Carpet carnival ride — which features a row of seats attached to a...
TravelPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Popular Amusement Park Announces It’s Closing Two Days a Week

If you've made summer plans to ride some rides this year, you may need to adjust them. Now that COVID restrictions and guidelines have eased across New York, many places have begun to operate at 100% capacity. One place that might be part of your summer vacation plans, The Great Escape in Lake George, has adjusted its protocols to follow along with the CDC guidelines for guests, but have just announced that they are no longer going to be open seven days a week.
TravelInside the Magic

Disneyland Security Footage Once Caught “Walt Disney’s Ghost” Roaming the Park

Visiting Disney’s Parks is one of the most joyous things you can do. Whether it’s Disneyland Resort in California, Walt Disney World in Florida, or an international park like Disneyland Paris, Disney’s theme park empire is the most magical around. Offering stellar entertainment, thrilling rides, and emotional fireworks performances, there’s no better vacation than a Disney vacation. Even celebrities can’t stay away!
LifestylePosted by
POPSUGAR

How to Beat the Heat at Your Favorite Theme Park This Summer

If you've ever visited a theme park in the middle of summer, you know it can be a unique kind of misery. You're outside all day, walking a ton, and probably not drinking as much water as you should be (don't try to deny it). This year, instead of suffering through it, we've got a few suggestions that'll keep you cool as a cucumber.
Food & DrinksClick2Houston.com

This ‘wine theme park’ will make you reconsider your next vacation

If you’re someone who loves wine, there’s simply no way around it: You’ve got to check this place out. Located in Bordeaux, France, is a stunning space that describes itself online as “a new-generation museum where wine comes to life through an immersive, sensorial approach, all set within an evocative architectural design. La Cité du Vin gives a different view of wine, across the world, across the ages, across all cultures and all civilisations.”
Sciencewomansworld.com

Taking a Summer Road Trip? These 6 Tips Will Keep You Safe and Healthy

It’s summer, the Covid vaccine is widely available, infections are down, and things are opening up again. All of that means we’re so excited to see loved ones again that NYU researchers say up to 80 percent of us are planning a road trip! Before you buckle up, check out these tips on how to stay healthy and safe so you can have the most fun on your travels.
TravelOnlyInYourState

Perfect For A Summer Day, Story Land Theme Park Is A Must-Visit For Families In New Hampshire

As the years go by there are more and more fun things to do here in New Hampshire. There are new shops, new restaurants and even new places to enjoy the great outdoors. We’re grateful for all the fun we can have right here in our own backyard, but we’ll always have a special place in our hearts for the spots that have been delighting us for decades! This amusement park is the perfect example.
Boston, MADorchester Reporter

Moment of Paws: Tips on how to keep your pets safe during summertime

It seems like the dog days of summer have come early this year. In the past month we have seen a number of days exceed 90 degrees, with the heat compounded by high humidity. When the temperature rises, it’s important for us as pet owners to find the right balance of giving our pets the outdoor time they need, but doing so in a safe manner.
Lifestyleaugustachronicle.com

Heading on vacation? Keep your home safe while you are away

With millions of Americans going on at least one vacation this summer, safety and security precautions are a must. Proactive measures can help consumers keep their homes safe from fire, carbon monoxide and the threat of burglary while they are away. The Better Business Bureau is offering the following safety...
Healthfox16.com

27 Tips To Stay Safe This Summer

(Baptist Health) – Summertime in Arkansas brings warmth, sun and fun. From going on hikes and lake weekends to family picnics and time at the pool, there’s always something fun to do outdoors. Unfortunately, many of these activities also bring safety concerns that should always be considered. Enjoy your summer while adding appropriate safety measures into the mix!
Energy Industryccenterdispatch.com

Keep your cool this summer with these energy-saving tips

(BPT) - There's a lot to love about summer. At the same time, the season can run up your electric bill fast, especially for Americans living in places where summer temperatures are reaching record highs. According to recent reports, states like Washington and Oregon have seen recording-breaking temperatures this summer — just recently, Salem, Oregon, reached 117 degrees and Seattle reached 106 degrees.
LifestyleCarBuzz

The Ultimate Guide To Planning A Road Trip Alone

Do you relish those long drives or do you dread spending that much time behind the wheel and just want to get it over with? Most of us will have to drive a long distance by ourselves some time or another, so why not ensure you're well-prepared with these useful tips for long driving stints cross-country? When you plan a road trip by yourself, there are a few things you can do to ensure it's trouble-free and enjoyable. You never have to fret about a solo road trip again, even if it's across the entire USA.
Evergreen Park, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Keeping Summer Swimming Safe

EVERGREEN PARK - Summer is now well underway. The warmer weather and longer days mean frequent trips to the lake, heading out to the local pool, or finding somewhere else nearby to cool off. Swimming is one of the most popular summer activities among people of all ages. It also is a great form of exercise. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), water-based exercise can help people with chronic diseases like arthritis, can benefit older adults by improving the quality Continue Reading
Seattle, WAPosted by
KING 5

Ciscoe’s tips to keep your lawn green during Seattle summers

SEATTLE — How much water does your lawn actually need to stay green in summer? Gardening expert Ciscoe Morris recommends one inch of water per week. Morris said you can douse the lawn all at once or split it into two waterings. Water the lawn early in the morning or at night to prevent disease or damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy