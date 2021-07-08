Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, MO

MoDOT contractors to resurface three Boone County routes

By Karl Wehmhoener
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 13 days ago

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) contractors will begin resurfacing improvement to three routes in Boone County Monday.

Crews will resurface the following areas:

  • Route J between Interstate 70 and Route 124.
  • Route O between Interstate 70 and Hancock Hill Road.
  • Route UU between Interstate 70 and Route O.

All three projects will also include widening the shoulder by two feet on each side.

Crews will also work to replace culverts on Route O and extend box culverts on Route UU, in preparation for each road to be resurfaced.

One lane will be closed and travelers will be guided through work zones.

Intermittent full road closures are also likely on Route O. Message boards will be in place to advise motorists of closures.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by this fall.

The post MoDOT contractors to resurface three Boone County routes appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
2K+
Followers
863
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, MO
Government
County
Boone County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Boone County, MO
Traffic
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Modot#Message Boards#Road Work#Interstate 70#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Osage Beach, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kaiser building fire may be connected to Thursday night shooting at Lake of the Ozarks

Osage Beach Fire Protection District responded to a building fire off Highway 42 at 11:30 Tuesday night. Crews were at a metal building with Midwest Drifters Motorcycle Club signs until 5 a.m. The Midwest Drifters were at the shooting Thursday night at the Bagnell Dam Bouvard strip, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Kaiser building fire may be connected to Thursday night shooting at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County fair gains safety approval for carnival rides and food vendors as it returns to Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The State Fire Marshal and the Columbia/Boone County Health Department gave the Boone County Fair the green light to open the carnival rides and food vendors this week at the Boone County Fairgrounds. Gus Guadamuz, Supervisor of Missouri's Amusement Ride Safety Unit, said all rides have to go through two levels of The post Boone County fair gains safety approval for carnival rides and food vendors as it returns to Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Driver seriously injured after ATV wreck Monday night in Miller County

ELDON, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was seriously injured after an ATV wreck Monday evening in Miller County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Robin Showers was driving a 2008 Polaris RZR in circles which caused the vehicle to crash. Showers was partially ejected from the ATV. Showers was taken by MU Air The post Driver seriously injured after ATV wreck Monday night in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Health experts recommend COVID-19 mitigation strategies should return ahead of school year at the Jefferson City Council

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Council met Monday to give a pandemic update on where to get vaccinated and where to get tested as COVID-19 numbers across the county and state continue to trend upward. Dr. Thomas Robbins with the Jefferson City Medical Group said during the meeting, "We urge everybody to consider The post Health experts recommend COVID-19 mitigation strategies should return ahead of school year at the Jefferson City Council appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police and Fire Department respond to trash pile fire near I-70

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday morning the Columbia Police Department and Columbia Fire Department responded to a trash pile file near I-70. ABC 17 News Crews on scene saw visible smoke rising above trees on the scene. The Columbia Fire Department told crews they were containing the trash fire. Columbia Fire Department The post Columbia Police and Fire Department respond to trash pile fire near I-70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

A year after the virus stopped the Boone County Fair, it’s back with a way to stop the virus

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Fair is back after being canceled due to the pandemic last year, and this time it's making a return to Columbia. Along with the return, local health officials are offering coronavirus vaccine clinics at the fair all week long in hopes of adding to the 173,418 total doses already The post A year after the virus stopped the Boone County Fair, it’s back with a way to stop the virus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Boone County officials report water over multiple roads Friday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) As rain continued to fall Friday morning, Boone County Joint Communications sent alerts about road impacts. Officials posted to Twitter shortly before 5:45 a.m. Friday, saying water was over the roadway on Clark Lane at the intersection with Dawn Ridge. BCJC asked drivers to use caution and avoid the area if possible. The post Boone County officials report water over multiple roads Friday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Car crash on Worley Street believed to be cause of Columbia power outage

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A car crash on Worley Street and North Garth Avenue is believed to be the cause of a Sunday morning power outage in Columbia according to the Columbia Police Department. CPD told ABC News crews on the scene that bystanders saw sparks from transformers after one car hit a pole along Worley The post Car crash on Worley Street believed to be cause of Columbia power outage appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy