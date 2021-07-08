MoDOT contractors to resurface three Boone County routes

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) contractors will begin resurfacing improvement to three routes in Boone County Monday.

Crews will resurface the following areas:

Route J between Interstate 70 and Route 124.

Route O between Interstate 70 and Hancock Hill Road.

Route UU between Interstate 70 and Route O.

All three projects will also include widening the shoulder by two feet on each side.

Crews will also work to replace culverts on Route O and extend box culverts on Route UU, in preparation for each road to be resurfaced.

One lane will be closed and travelers will be guided through work zones.

Intermittent full road closures are also likely on Route O. Message boards will be in place to advise motorists of closures.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by this fall.

