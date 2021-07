Just call them the property brothers. Sibling trio Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas have come a long way since they burst onto the music scene in 2005. Since then, the Jonas Brothers have collectively tackled solo music careers, high-profile romances, and—perhaps lesser known to their fans—real estate. It all started back in 2008 when they purchased a $2.8 million ranch in a suburb of Fort Worth. In the years that followed, they each bought their own homes, declaring their unique styles and tastes with each new acquisition. (Kevin got so into real estate that he even founded his own development and construction company, JonasWerner.)