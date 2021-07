Castro went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Mets. The infielder hit a solo shot in the fifth inning to get Pittsburgh on the board, then pulled then within a run with his two-run blast in the sixth. While Castro has just three hits in 13 at-bats so far, all three of those knocks have left the yard. Castro could carve out more playing time if he continues to hit for power, but he'll likely be limited to a bench role when Phillip Evans (concussion) returns.