Saipan resident is now second lieutenant in US Army
A commissioning ceremony was held at the Saipan Mayor’s Office yesterday Thursday morning for a Saipan resident who graduated from the University of Portland with a Bachelor of Science in Supply and Logistics and was involved with the university’s Reserve Officer Training Corps program. Formerly a cadet, he is now a U.S. Army officer with the rank of second lieutenant branched with the Chemical Corps in the Army National Guard.www.saipantribune.com
