Europe's new car market sold 1.5 million fewer vehicles in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2019, sector data showed Friday. With 5.4 million units moved off dealers' lots, the market did gain 25.2 percent from the Covid-hit first half of 2020, but remained well behind the nearly seven million sales racked up in the first six months of 2019, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported.