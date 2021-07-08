Eco Camp starts Monday

Texas is home to big, sprawling cities, delicious barbeque, and a vibrant music scene, but it’s also where people go to have an exciting outdoor adventure. According to recent data, there has been a 71.6 percent increase in statewide hotel bookings this year as people are traveling to Texas to engage in everything from wild swimming to rock climbing. If you’re planning to go on a holiday, consider a trip to The Lone Star State–it’s guaranteed that you won’t run out of new things to see and activities to participate in. But before leaving for your holiday, it’s important to be properly prepared so you can stay safe and enjoy every minute of your trip. Here’s how to prepare so you can make the most of your outdoor adventures in Texas.