Eco Camp starts Monday

By Press Release
Saipan Tribune
 13 days ago

Eco Camp will run at the Marianas Trekking Adventure Center in Marpi beginning Monday, July 12. “This will be our 22nd year offering activities to our local community,” said Marianas Trekking manager Jojo Valencia. “We are going to go on some great hikes and field trips along with our traditional activities. It should be a really fun experience for kids.”

