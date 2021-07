A preliminary hearing is set for Indiana County’s district courts this morning for a man charged with making meth. Police charged Charles Edward Miller of Smicksburg on May 19th of this year with felony charges of operating a methamphetamine lab, deposit or storing chemical waste, possessing a precursor substance with the intent to unlawfully manufacture, and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. He also faces misdemeanor charges of knowingly possessing ephedrine, possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia. He has been in jail since his arrest in June of 2017 as he was unable to make $250,000 bail.