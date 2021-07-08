The Nikole Hannah-Jones Saga Is Playing Out in GOP Legislatures Across America

Make no mistake, the Nikole Hannah-Jones controversy at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is a political story. Hannah-Jones, who has won just about every major journalism award, including a Pulitzer and a Peabody, seemed like a shoo-in for tenure at the university’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media. She had the support of her colleagues. She would have been the first Black Knight chair at the school. But her tenure was held up by a university board composed of political appointees. It created a standoff that ended just this week, when Hannah-Jones announced that she would not be joining UNC after all, but taking a tenured position at Howard University instead.