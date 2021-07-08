Cancel
Video Games

Discord Announces Console Giveaway Featuring a Broken GameCube

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to win a PlayStation 5? How about a broken Nintendo GameCube? Now, you can do both!. The messaging platform made the announcement via its official Twitter profile in the afternoon of Thursday, July 8. Apparently spurred by today's honorary title of "Video Game Day," Discord has decided to give away four different popular consoles from three different publishers.

#Discord#Nintendo Gamecube
