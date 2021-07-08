Discord Announces Console Giveaway Featuring a Broken GameCube

The three expansions--The Last Autumn, On the Edge, and The Rifts--for the city-builder survival sim, Frostpunk, will be available on July 21, 2021, for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Check out the trailer. The Last Autumn is a prequel story set before the endless snow and features green trees, a ship dock used to obtain resources, and a task for players to oversee the rise of the base game's Generator - a miracle of technology that could save us all - the stakes are high and the deadline is short. You must decide how hard you push your people in a fight to construct a tool that could be humanity's last hope. On the Edge narratively follows the events after the Great Storm and after the ending of the base game. Your mission is to build and maintain an outpost far outside of the city. You are on your own - without the Generator - but a possibility to extract resources from a recently discovered military warehouse seems to be worth the risk. Equally risky but also worth the effort is maintaining trade routes with other survivors' settlements. The Rifts adds a new map for Endless mode and bridges, a new type of construction to gather resources scattered across islands.