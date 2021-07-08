$10K hole-in-one at HANMI Charity Golf tourney

There’s now $10,000 up for grabs as a hole-in-one prize at the 19th Annual HANMI Charity Classic Golf Tournament on Aug. 14, 2021, at Coral Ocean Resort in Saipan. “The response from our sponsors has been very encouraging, and we’re pleased to offer $10,000 as a hole-in-one prize at this year’s tournament,” said tournament chair Glenn Policare. “The HANMI golf tournament has awarded a couple hole-in-one winners in the past, and it would be incredible to award another this year. We encourage all golfers to sign up by the early bird deadline at the end of this month.”