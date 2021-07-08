Cancel
Dixie fire now 11,000 acres; Wednesday lightning storms caused new fires across the region

By Editor
bitterrootstar.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMIAH, Idaho: July 8, 2021— Firefighting resources are still engaged in suppression operations on the Dixie fire, located 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City near the community of Dixie. The fire is estimated to be a little over 11,000 acres as of 7 a.m. (PDT) on July 8. The fire has continued to burn actively and spread in all directions, and fire managers are anticipating that will continue today under current conditions. Today, aviation and ground resources are continuing structure protection work and improving the roads and fuel breaks near the communities of Dixie, Comstock, Mallard Creek, and several private inholdings on the Main Salmon River.

