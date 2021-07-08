Bella Hadid Just Went Instagram Official With Her New Boyfriend—& He’s Friends With Travis Scott

Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot in 2018 and, since then, fans have been anxiously watching their every move wondering: Will they ever have kids? Hailey’s girlfriends like Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner are starting families of their own, so could Jailey be next in line? Hailey is seriously focusing on her career and building up her YouTube channel while Justin is, well, Justin Beiber, so it’s understandable that the young couple isn’t exactly in a rush to have children, but still, can’t help but wonder. If and when they do decide to add a baby Beiber, will Hailey hide her future baby bump until the end of her pregnancy like Kylie did? Or will the couple soak up the spotlight? While Justin said his and Hailey’s first year of marriage was “really tough,” every relationship has its ups and downs, whether in the public eye, or not, and kids still seem to be on the horizon for this couple. From “practicing” parenting to fan interactions to Instagram baby pictures that are too cute to handle, the Biebers aren’t exactly shy about their future family plans, and we have the hints to prove it. Here are all the signs Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber want kids.