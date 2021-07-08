Cancel
Bella Hadid Just Went Instagram Official With Her New Boyfriend—& He’s Friends With Travis Scott

Everyone wants to know who Bella Hadid’s boyfriend is, especially after the model appeared to subtly debut their romance on social media. Obviously, we have all the deets. But first, in case you missed it: Bella seemingly confirmed the relationship on Thursday, July 8, when she decided to share a rare photo of herself and her new beau on Instagram. The photo was the last pic included in a series of shots from her time in France during Paris Fashion Week 2021, and in it, fans could see Bella embracing her new boyfriend, Marc Kalman. “Time of my life ⏳🫀🍾,” she captioned the post “Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹” It doesn’t get any better than that!

