How Old is Qiqi in Genshin Impact?

Trainers want to catch Fennekin in Pokemon GO as part of the Five-Year Anniversary Collection Challenge issued during the celebration. Fennekin and its Kalos starter siblings, Chespin and Froakie, have been chosen as featured Pokemon during the Pokemon GO Fifth Anniversary celebration. As part of the festivities, trainers have been tasked with collecting every starter released in the game since its launch in July 2016. Fennekin is one such creature—alongside 17 others from the six regions currently available.