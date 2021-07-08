How Old is Qiqi in Genshin Impact?
Resurrected as a zombie by the adepti, Qiqi has ended up in Baizhu’s care and now works at Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue Harbor. Qiqi holds a quiet yet polite demeanor when dealing with customers at the Bubu Pharmacy. Due to the fact that Qiqi’s a zombie, she has trouble retaining memories and quickly forgets about people if she doesn’t continually reinforce herself with an impression of them, using her Vision to protect those she holds close.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0