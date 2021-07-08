Gallia Jr. Fair Schedule released

The Gallia County Jr. Fair recently released its full fair schedule with activities beginning Monday, Aug. 2. After the pandemic forced the fair to scale back activites in 2020 to focus on livestock shows, this year’s fair has a full schedule of events planned. OVP File Photo

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Monday, Aug. 2 will mark the start of the Gallia County Junior Fair, and the start of fair season in the Ohio Valley Publishing readership area.

This year’s Gallia County Junior Fair runs through Saturday, Aug. 7 with the opening days of the Mason County Fair following on Monday, Aug. 9 and the Meigs County Fair on Monday, Aug. 16.

Listed below is the daily schedule for the upcoming Gallia County Junior Fair:

72nd Annual Opening Day

Monday, Aug. 2

“Gallia County Night”

8 a.m. Rabbit Judging & Pet Rabbit (Dairy Barn)

9 a.m. Horse Show (Horse Arena)

9 a.m. Tobacco Judging (Show Arena)

11 a.m. Poultry (Following Rabbit Show) (Dairy Barn)

11 a.m. Field Crops (Activities Building)

12:30-3:30 p.m. Free Conservation Activities (Pond Area)

1:30 p.m. Miniature Goat Show (Show Arena)

3 p.m. Market Goat Show (Show Arena)

4 p.m. Gallia Academy High School Band (Holzer Main Stage)

5 p.m. South Gallia High School Band (Holzer Main Stage)

6 p.m. Official Opening (Holzer Main Stage) VFW Post 4464, National Anthem – South Gallia High School Band. Invocation – Todd Hines, Pastor, Rodney Church of Light. Introduction of Dignitaries: Tim Massie. Welcome Address: Fred Deel, president.

6:30 p.m. Little Miss Gallia County Contest (Holzer Main Stage)

7 p.m. Pre-Rodeo Kids Show (Pulling Track)

7 p.m. Championship Rodeo (Pulling Track)

7:30 p.m. Little Mister Gallia County Contest (Holzer Main Stage)

9:30 p.m. 2021 Gallia County Queen Pageant (Holzer Main Stage)

Tuesday, Aug. 3

“Religious & Senior Citizens Night”

9 a.m. Swine Showmanship (Show Arena)

9 a.m. Horse Show (Horse Arena)

9 a.m. Cloverbud Show-n-Tell (Gray Pavilion)

4 p.m. Market Swine (Show Arena)

5:30 p.m. Boy Scout Awards (Gray Pavilion)

6 p.m. Girl Scout Awards (Gray Pavilion)

6:30 p.m. 4 Wheel Drive Truck Pulls (Pulling Track)

7 p.m. The Nelons (Holzer Main Stage)

8:30 p.m. Matthew West “The God Who Stays” “Strong Enough” (Holzer Main Stage)

Wednesday, Aug. 4

9 a.m. Beef Breeding Show (Show Arena)

10 a.m. Extreme 4-H Cowboy Trail Competition (Horse Arena)

11 a.m. Beef Breeding Showmanship (Show Arena)

3 p.m. Horse Cloverbus Exhibition (Horse Arena)

3 p.m. Sheep Showmanship (Show Arena)

6 p.m. Costume Contest (Horses) (Horse Arena)

6 p.m. Market Lambs (Show Arena)

6:30 p.m. Field Stock Tractor & Semi Pull (Pulling Track)

8:30 p.m. BlackHawk (Holzer Main Stage)

Thursday, Aug. 5

11 a.m. Feeder Calf and Dairy Feeders (Show Arena)

12:30 p.m. Kiwanis Youth Program (Holzer Main Stage), Balloon Bursting, Bubble Gum Blowing, Watermelon Eating & many more events

12:30-3:30 p.m. Free Casting Tournament (Pond Area)

1 p.m. Market Beef, Feeder Calf and Dairy Beef Showmanship Contest (Show Arena)

1 p.m. Library (Gray Pavilion)

2 p.m. Dairy Show (Show Arena)

5 p.m. Adult Showmanship Contest (Show Arena)

5:30 p.m. Horse Show Awards Ceremony (Horse Arena)

6 p.m. Cloverbud Graduation (Gray Pavilion)

6 p.m. Horse Fun Show (Horse Arena)

6 p.m. Market Beef Show

7 p.m. Garden Tractor Pulls (Pulling Track)

8:30 p.m. Britt Nicole (Holzer Main Stage)

Friday, Aug. 6

9 a.m. 61st Annual Market Hog Sale (Show Arena)

10 a.m. Pretty Baby Contest (Holzer Main Stage) Sponsored by the Gallipolis Jr. Women’s Club

12:30 Free Archery Conservation Activities (Pond Area)

2 p.m. Master Exhibition (Immediately following sale) (Show Arena)

5 p.m. Holzer Health System Award Shows (Gray Pavilion)

5:30 p.m. Horse Activities TBA (Horse Arena)

5:30 p.m. Kiddie Tractor Pull (Registration at 4:30) (Holzer Main Stage) Sponsored by Gallipolis FFA Alumni

7 p.m. OSTPA Sanctioned Tractor Pull (Pulling Track)

7:30 p.m. Riverside Cloggers (Holzer Main Stage)

8:30 p.m. Conner Christian – The Voice “Team Blake” (Holzer Main Stage)

Saturday, Aug. 7

9 a.m. 9th Annual Market Goat Sale (Show Arena)

9:30 a.m. 39th Annual Tobacco Sale (Show Arena)

10 a.m. 63rd Annual Market Lamb Sale (Show Arena)

11 a.m. 70th Annual Market Steer Sale (Show Arena)

6 p.m. Demolition Derbies (Pulling Track): Power Wheels Class, Mini Car, Street Stock Class, and Pro Stock Class

8:30 p.m. Hotel California – Eagles Tribute Band (Holzer Main Stage).

Following event announcements on the Gallia Jr. Fair Facebook page.