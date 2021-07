Car insurance companies aren’t all cut from the same cloth. There is a lot of variety out there, both in terms of policy cost and customer service. Which car insurance companies lead the pack? We wanted to find out, so we took a look at nine of the industry’s largest insurance carriers to see how they compared with each other. In this head-to-head comparison, we’ll focus specifically on just two carriers within our study of nine major auto insurance companies: USAA and Progressive.