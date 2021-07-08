Cancel
TV Series

The Twisted Full Trailer for AMERICAN HORROR STORIES Ls "Like AMITYVILLE HORROR on Crystal Meth"

By Joey Paur
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC has released the full trailer for its twisted new horror anthology series American Horror Stories, which is Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story spinoff show. The series will dive into the “horror myths, legends and lore. Many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love.” Each episode will feature a different story, and some of them will return to classic locations from American Horror Story.

TV Seriespapermag.com

'American Horror Stories' Cast Has Been Revealed

More of the cast for American Horror Stories has been revealed and it's safe to say: we're screaming. Original cast members from American Horror Story, of which Stories will be a spin-off, like Billie Lourd, John Carrol Lynch, Matt Bomer and Naomi Grossman, will also appear on the show. But as for who else will appear, there's no telling — taking Murphy at his word, we're in for some good surprises: "And that's not even the half of it."
Public HealthDeadline

‘American Horror Story’ Pauses Production Due To Covid

EXCLUSIVE: American Horror Story has been hit by Covid. Production on FX’s long-running anthology series has been shut down due to the pandemic. Deadline understands that the 20th Television-produced drama is paused for the next few days after a positive case, which has led a number of those involved to isolate. Reps for the network and studio did not return calls or emails on the matter.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Stories: Lourd, Trejo, Lynch, Bomer & More Confirmed

With FX on Hulu's horror anthology spinoff series set to start haunting the streaming service starting next week, fans of the "AHS" universe are getting a look at the impressive line-up that's set for American Horror Stories. With Ryan Murphy & company introducing us to Rubberman, the last time around? Well, it just seemed right to get to know some of the folks that might just find her showing up when they least expect her. And as Murphy writes in the caption to his Instagram post, the line-up released isn't even half of it. But when your line-up includes Matt Bomer, Aaron Tveit, Danny Trejo (as Santa?!), Billie Lourd, Sierra McCormick, Paris Jackson, Charles Melton, Kaia Gerber, Madison Bailey, John Carroll Lynch, Kevin McHale, Naomi Grossman, and others? Not a bad way to start…
TV Seriespurecountry1067.com

‘American Horror Stories’ releases first-look teaser and announces cast

FX dropped the trailer for its new anthology series “American Horror Stories,” and series creator Ryan Murphy shared a teaser that introduces each cast member and their character names. Murphy wrote on Instagram. “And this isn’t even the half of it. Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast.”
TV & VideosCollider

'Chucky’s First Trailer Will Premiere at 2021's Comic-Con@Home

USA Network and SYFY will reveal the first trailer of the long-awaited Chucky series at 2021's Comic-Con@Home. The trailer will be part of a panel honoring the Child’s Play franchise and will bring never-before-seen interviews with series creator Don Mancini and many recurring cast members from the franchise. We don’t...
TV & VideosCollider

AMC Reveals Full Line-Up for Comic-Con@Home, Including 'The Walking Dead,' 'Creepshow' & 'Doctor Who'

AMC has revealed their full line-up for the second virtual Comic-Con@Home this July, which will feature several Walking Dead franchise projects, as well as highly anticipated series like Creepshow and Doctor Who. All the shows coming to Comic-Con include The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Fear the Walking Dead, V/H/S/94, Slasher: Flesh & Blood, Ultra City Smiths and Horror Noir. Check out the full details of each panel below.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Dreadful Bruce Willis Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Bruce Willis has been on autopilot for a while. Push a pile of cash his way and he’ll star in anything, resulting in a string of abysmal straight-to-VOD duds like Hard Kill, Breach, Survive the Night, and Trauma Center. Despite being front and center on the posters, Willis generally plays a supporting role in these movies and expends the minimum effort needed to pick up his cheque. But now, for some reason, one of his worst is currently climbing the Netflix charts: Cosmic Sin.
TV & Videosmetalinjection

Trailer for Intense New HBO Max Woodstock 99 Documentary Surfaces

HBO Max has released the first trailer for Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage. The documentary is set to premiere on July 23rd on the streaming services. Executive produced by Bill Simmons and directed by Garrett Price, the doc tells the story of "the day the nineties died" with the infamous festival ending in a riot, with fires and multiple accusations of sexual assault.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Announce Voice Casts for BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS and Comic-Con@Home Panel

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim recently revealed the cast and characters for the upcoming series Blade Runner: Black Lotus. The series is inspired by the Blade Runner film franchise and is set to release later this year with 13 episodes. Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama are directing the series with Shinichiro Watanabe serving as creative producer. Alcon Entertainment is producing the series from Sola Digital Arts animation studio. Here’s the English and Japanese cast along with brief character bios.
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

American Horror Stories Release Date, Trailer, Where To Stream and More Details!

Created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, “American Horror Story” is an American anthology horror tv collection centering on completely different characters and places, together with a home with a murderous previous, an insane asylum, a witch coven, a freak present circus, a haunted lodge, a possessed farmhouse, a cult, the apocalypse, and a slasher summer season camp, the primary season of which aired on October 5, 2011.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

FX to promote American Horror Stories and American Horror Story with a "Night Bites Bakery" pop-up stores

"The AHS 'Night Bites Bakery' will pop up for a limited time in New York beginning on July 14th and in Los Angeles on August 4th to treat fans with sweet creations inspired by the new Stories series in addition to featuring legendary designs and characters based on past installments of AHS," FX says of the promotion. "The bakeries will drop new cookie designs each day and fully immerse guests into the twisted world of AHS including shareable moments, off-menu sweepstakes, and a sneak peek at the delights to come in the upcoming series."

