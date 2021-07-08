The Twisted Full Trailer for AMERICAN HORROR STORIES Ls "Like AMITYVILLE HORROR on Crystal Meth"

With FX on Hulu's horror anthology spinoff series set to start haunting the streaming service starting next week, fans of the "AHS" universe are getting a look at the impressive line-up that's set for American Horror Stories. With Ryan Murphy & company introducing us to Rubberman, the last time around? Well, it just seemed right to get to know some of the folks that might just find her showing up when they least expect her. And as Murphy writes in the caption to his Instagram post, the line-up released isn't even half of it. But when your line-up includes Matt Bomer, Aaron Tveit, Danny Trejo (as Santa?!), Billie Lourd, Sierra McCormick, Paris Jackson, Charles Melton, Kaia Gerber, Madison Bailey, John Carroll Lynch, Kevin McHale, Naomi Grossman, and others? Not a bad way to start…