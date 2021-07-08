Wilton man faces corruption charge

A Wilton man is charged with corruption of a minor after police say his DNA sample matched those taken from the sexual assault examination of a teenage girl. Bismarck police in December started investigating an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship between a teenage girl and a man later identified as Perry Toineeta, 31. Police in March followed up on a lead from the State Crime Lab and collected DNA samples from Toineeta. The lab relayed the results to police last week, according to an affidavit on file.