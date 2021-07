Now heading into his 30th year as an educator, technology integrationist Eric Curts is every bit as passionate about education today as when he started out teaching middle school math for North Canton City Schools. He might still be spending his days before a classroom full of students had the Ohio K-12 Network not been created in 1999, which helped the state’s school districts obtain internet access and get computers into schools. As a result of that funding, Curts says, “A job needed to be created for someone who could help teachers learn what to do with this tech,’” he recalls. “I was always the resident nerd in the building and already doing professional development for the teachers, so it was a natural fit for me.”