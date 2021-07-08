Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Meet the open-source software powering NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

By Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Phys.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter hovered above the Red Planet April 19 on its maiden voyage, the moment was hailed as the first instance of powered, controlled flight on another planet. Figuring out how to fly on Mars, where the air is thin but gravity is about a third of that on Earth, took years of work. Along with the challenge of developing a craft that was up to the task, the mission needed software to make the unprecedented flights possible.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Open Source Software#Jet Propulsion Laboratory#Jpl#Asteria Cubesat#Lunar Flashlight Cubesat#Nea#Gt1#Iris Lunar Rover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

China plans mass rocket launch to divert asteroid that could wipe out life on Earth

Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 rockets from the country to practise diverting asteroids away from Earth.Scientists at China’s National Space Science Centre found in simulations that 23 Long March 5 rockets, which weigh 900 tonnes when they leave the planet, hitting simultaneously could divert an asteroid from its original path by nearly 9,000 kilometres – 1.4 times the Earth’s radius.The Long March 5B rocket was also the type that was infamously left free-falling by China in May this year, traveling around the world every 90 minutes – too fast for space agencies to tell where it...
AstronomyScience News

A century of astronomy revealed Earth’s place in the universe

A century ago, the Milky Way galaxy was the entirety of the known universe. We had no idea what made the stars shine, and only one star — our own sun — was known to harbor any planets. Of those planets, humans had explored only one: Earth. “The stellar universe,...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Signs of Martian Life? NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover Begins the Hunt!

After testing a bristling array of instruments on its robotic arm, NASA’s latest Mars rover gets down to business: probing rocks and dust for evidence of past life. NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover has begun its search for signs of ancient life on the Red Planet. Flexing its 7-foot (2-meter) mechanical arm, the rover is testing the sensitive detectors it carries, capturing their first science readings. Along with analyzing rocks using X-rays and ultraviolet light, the six-wheeled scientist will zoom in for closeups of tiny segments of rock surfaces that might show evidence of past microbial activity.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Evidence of ancient life on Mars has been ‘erased’, Nasa scientists say

Evidence of ancient life on Mars has been ‘erased’, scientists say, as Nasa’s Curiosity rover has found parts of the Red Planet’s rock record has been removed.Mars has a huge number of ancient rocks and minerals compared with the Earth, and in order to try and gather more knowledge about the history of the planet scientists sent Curiosity into Mars’ Gale Crater.The crater has been dried out for billions of years, and scientists have evidence that supersalty water (brines) seeped through the cracks in the lake bottom and altered the minerals below it.Using the CheMin (Chemistry & Mineralogy X-Ray...
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

SuperBIT: A Low-Cost Telescope To Rival Hubble – Carried by a Balloon the Size of a Football Stadium

Durham, Toronto and Princeton Universities have teamed up with NASA and the Canadian Space Agency to build a new kind of astronomical telescope. SuperBIT flies above 99.5% of the Earth’s atmosphere, carried by a helium balloon the size of a football stadium. The telescope will make its operational debut next April and when deployed should obtain high-resolution images rivaling those of the Hubble Space Telescope. Mohamed Shaaban, a PhD student at the University of Toronto, will describe SuperBIT in his talk tomorrow (Wednesday, July 21, 2021) at the online RAS National Astronomy Meeting (NAM 2021).
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

After a Month of Downtime, Hubble Space Telescope Is Back With a Bang

Hubble Space Telescope is back to making observations Science: NASA, ESA, STScI, Julianne Dalcanton (UW) Image processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI)) Rising back from its near-death experience, the Hubble Space Telescope is back to its old days of capturing scientific observations of the cosmos and sending us images to decipher them further. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) confirmed in a press release that Hubble has recovered from the computer anomaly and is back in business, in its 32nd year in space.
AstronomyNASA

Perseverance Captures a Gust of Martian Dust

This series of images from a navigation camera aboard NASA’s Perseverance rover shows a gust of wind sweeping dust across the Martian plain beyond the rover’s tracks on June 18, 2021 (the 117th sol, or Martian day, of the mission). The navigation cameras are among 19 cameras on the rover.
Astronomytheclevelandamerican.com

The change in the Moon’s orbit has alerted NASA

NASA has recently warned that changes in the lunar orbit could cause massive flooding on the planet In the next decade. The organization estimates that by 2030, more waves are likely to hit the beaches. According to the agency, This is expected to cause “An increase in the number of...
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

NASA’s Mars rover is about to embark on a very special task

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover is getting ready to collect its first rock sample that’s set to become the first-ever Martian material delivered to Earth. The rover, which landed on the red planet in spectacular fashion in April, has been spending much of its time testing its systems and assisting the Ingenuity Mars helicopter by relaying flight instructions to the trailblazing aircraft. It also had time to snap a rather striking selfie.
AstronomyForbes

Why NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Will Never Live As Long As Hubble

Every decision that’s made — in both astronomy and in life — comes with its own set of pros and cons. Setting up an observatory in space is expensive, precarious, and is dependent on a successful launch and deployment: there are multiple single-points-of-failure, and if anything catastrophic goes wrong, the entire mission is all for naught. Yet if you succeed, you can observe as no ground-based observatory can: without interference from the atmosphere, without concern for day-or-night, without being affected by terrestrial light pollution, and over a range of wavelengths that are heavily restricted back on Earth.
Pasadena, CAGizmodo

Here's What's Next for NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover

The Perseverance rover is gearing up to drill some Martian rocks, and mission scientists have seen evidence for ancient flash flooding in the dried-up lakebed where the rover landed. NASA shared these updates and more during a press conference today at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. Perseverance landed...
Baltimore, MDNewswise

NASA’s Webb to Explore a Neighboring, Dusty Planetary System

Newswise — Researchers will use NASA’s upcoming James Webb Space Telescope to study Beta Pictoris, an intriguing young planetary system that sports at least two planets, a jumble of smaller, rocky bodies, and a dusty disk. Their goals include gaining a better understanding of the structures and properties of the dust to better interpret what is happening in the system. Since it’s only about 63 light-years away and chock full of dust, it appears bright in infrared light – and that means there is a lot of information for Webb to gather.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
SlashGear

This is how NASA’s Perseverance rover will gather Mars samples to return to Earth

NASA’s Perseverance may have been on Mars since February, but the rover is only now preparing to take its very first sample of red planet rock. It’s taken more than a month of exploration in Jezero Crater, the location NASA selected to land Perseverance for the strongest chance of discovering ancient signs of life, to identify the best candidate spot for a multi-stage sampling process.

Comments / 0

Community Policy