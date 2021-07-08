Dead by Daylight PBE Update Explained
Dead by Daylight's PBE Update has plenty of players across the community excited for potential updates and patches to the delightfully scary horror game, featuring a variety of horror film and game properties, like Stranger Things, Resident Evil, and classic horror films like Halloween and Nightmare on Elm Street. Of course, with any PBE, there's plenty across the player base wondering what it means for the game, and how they can sign up to receive early access to new features. Here's everything we know so far about Dead by Daylight's PBE Update.www.dbltap.com
Comments / 0