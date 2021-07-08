Dead by Daylight PBE Update Explained

I am not the biggest into multiplayer games, something about them just really brings out the salt in me. Once in a while I will fall into one for some reason or another, and the more depth that the game has, the longer I wind up playing it. A while back I decided to get every frame in Warframe, and recently my eyes have been set on Dead by Daylight. Two of my real life friends were playing it and wanted a 3rd, and I soon found a very cool small community that plays it regularly. So this is my ‘post mortem’ if you will of my experience of the game. It just had its 5th anniversary and broke player counts of 150,000 on Steam, so it is definitely thriving right now, but isn't without issues.