Yesterday, Nintendo surprised fans when it announced a new version of the Switch, and not one that many were hoping for. The Nintendo Switch OLED edition is exactly that, a Nintendo Switch with a slightly bigger, brighter OLED screen as its main draw, combined with improved sound, larger base storage and a wired LAN port. But what it did not have is what earlier reports were saying that were right about everything else, an upgraded chip that would give it more power and allow it to play at 4K resolution when docked. The internals of this new Switch are identical to the current one, including the battery.