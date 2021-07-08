Cancel
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County's coronavirus data for Thursday

By Staff reports
Marietta Daily Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday. Category 07/08/21 Change. Cases 62,430. Hospitalizations 3,553. Deaths 1,016. Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday.

