Cobb County's coronavirus data for Thursday

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is issuing a health advisory to notify clinicians and caregivers about increased interseasonal respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity in Kansas. Due to this increased activity, KDHE encourages broader testing for RSV among patients presenting with acute respiratory illness who test negative for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. RSV can be associated with severe disease in young children and older adults. This health advisory also serves as a reminder to healthcare personnel, childcare providers, and staff of long-term care facilities to avoid reporting to work while acutely ill – even if they test negative for SARS-CoV-2. In Kansas and the United States, RSV infections primarily occur during the cold and flu season in fall and winter. Beginning the week of June 11, 2021, Kansas syndromic surveillance has detected a three week increase of RSV cases.
