Never-Before-Heard Tapes From Police Killing Reveal Lack Of Accountability

ksut.org
 13 days ago

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks to KQED's Sukey Lewis about the final episode of the podcast On Our Watch, which examines recently-released internal police records of the killing of Oscar Grant in 2009.

NPR and member station KQED have obtained never-before-heard tapes from the investigation into the police killing of Oscar Grant. These tapes provide new details about the missteps made by investigators in the early hours and days after a Bay Area Rapid Transit police officer shot Grant on New Year's Day in 2009. It was one of the first times that cellphone videos of a police shooting went viral. Millions saw the footage of Officer Johannes Mehserle firing a single gunshot into Grant's back as he lay face down on the train station platform.
NPR and member station KQED have obtained never-before-heard tapes from the investigation into the police killing of Oscar Grant. These tapes provide new details about the missteps made by investigators in the early hours and days after a Bay Area Rapid Transit police officer shot Grant on New Year's Day in 2009. It was one of the first times that cellphone videos of a police shooting went viral. Millions saw the footage of Officer Johannes Mehserle firing a single gunshot into Grant's back as he lay face down on the train station platform.

