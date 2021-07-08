Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

How A CDC 'Strike Team' Is Trying To Stamp Out Las Vegas' COVID-19 Surge

By Nevada Public Radio
ksut.org
 13 days ago

Last week, the Biden administration offered to send surge response teams to help stamp out COVID-19 hot spots across the country. Nevada's governor requested one for the Las Vegas area. Infections and hospitalizations there are on the rise, as the number of people getting vaccinated has dropped sharply. Nevada Public Radio's Nate Hegyi reports.

