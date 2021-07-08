Report: BVB will not Sign Madueke this Summer

Good morning, everyone. I hope you all enjoyed your weekend. The preseason friendlies continued this week. Borussia Dortmund fielded a mostly junior squad against VFL Bochum, they’re friendly rivals from down the road, and in a somewhat surprising fashion were resoundingly beaten by the score of 3-1. Is this anything to freak out over? Not particularly. Gregor Kobel wasn’t in goal for any of the goals conceded, and the first team attackers who did play created some decent chances. If BVB had fielded something close to their first team then I might be more inclined to worry, but as of now I’m not.