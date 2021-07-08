Report: BVB will not Sign Madueke this Summer
According to SPORT1’s Patrick Berger, Borussia Dortmund are unlikely to make a move for Noni Madueke this summer, but they are interested in the player for the future. The club met with the Madueke’s representatives, and all parties are potentially interested in bringing him to Dortmund in the future, but it looks unlikely that this will be over the summer. That is in part due to PSV Eindhoven’s reluctance to sell the young English prospect right now.www.fearthewall.com
Comments / 0