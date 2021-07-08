Cancel
25 ‘Gossip Girl’ Quotes That Will Make You Want To Hug The S To Your B ASAP

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrue fans of Gossip Girl didn’t watch the show just for the undeniably romantic (and chaotic) moments between Blair Waldorf and Chuck Bass. They also streamed the original series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, for the friendship between Blair and Serena van der Woodsen. While the two started the series as scorned BFFs, they quickly became Manhattan’s favorite duo. If you’re posting a picture of you and your best friend on Instagram, you’ll definitely want to caption it with one of these Blair and Serena quotes.

