25 ‘Gossip Girl’ Quotes That Will Make You Want To Hug The S To Your B ASAP

Eager to watch the 2021 Gossip Girl reboot? So was Whitney Peak. One of the stars of the HBO series, Peak helps bring Upper East Side prep school drama to a new generation as scholarship student Zoya Lott. On the day of the premiere, Peak was anxious to see just how the world would react to the new take on Cecily von Ziegesar’s YA novel series. To sit in Spring Studios as the crowd took it all in for the first time was surreal. “It felt like [being in] a blurry motion picture but also this strangely parental pride of sending your baby off into the world,” Peak says following the event. “It was riveting and so different from watching it at home on my computer.”