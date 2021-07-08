Cancel
North Wildwood, NJ

North Wildwood Cops: Serial Bike Bandit Arrested Twice

By Chris Coleman
 13 days ago
Cops in North Wildwood say a serial bike bandit has been arrested twice in the city in the past two weeks. According to North Wildwood police, their detectives observed a bike being stolen from a property on the 100 block of W. Spruce Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. They say the suspect, 30-year-old Pedro Plasencia-Gonzalez of Wildwood, tried leaving the scene on the bike but he was stopped and arrested. During a search, cops found, "Plasencia-Gonzalez was in possession of approximately 20 wax folds of suspected heroin and a pair of bolt cutters."

