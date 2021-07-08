North Wildwood Cops: Serial Bike Bandit Arrested Twice

If you're going to commit a crime in the Borough of Longport, you're going to have to deal with neighborhood justice. OK, it wasn't like an armed group of vigilantes were cracking down on hoodlums in the neighborhood. It was more like Gladys Kravitz spying out her window and noticing something was askew at Darrin and Samantha's house. That's a reference to the classic TV series "Bewitched" for you who might be under 50 years of age.... Check this out: