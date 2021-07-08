Cancel
Trevor Bauer leave extended another week as sex crime probe of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher continues

By Dan Mangan, @_DanMangan, Jessica Golden, @JGolden5, Jabari Young, @JabariJYoung
CNBC
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball extended the administrative leave of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for at least another seven days as police continue investigating allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman. Bauer, who denies wrongdoing, was placed on a seven-day administrative leave last week, after the Dodgers insisted he would...

