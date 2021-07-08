Cancel
Unlocking radiation-free quantum technology with graphene

By Aalto University
Phys.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Heavy fermions" are an appealing theoretical way to produce quantum entangled phenomena, but until recently have been observed mostly in dangerously radioactive compounds. A new paper in Physical Review Letters has shown it is possible to make heavy fermions in subtly modified graphene, which is much cheaper and safer. Rare-earth...

