Accidents

Cyclist trapped on ‘treacherous’ cliff saved in night rescue, California officials say

By Don Sweeney
Olympian
 13 days ago

Rescuers pulled a stranded bicyclist off a “treacherous” cliff early Tuesday morning in rough Sierra County terrain, officials say. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue team was called in after a California Highway Patrol helicopter couldn’t extricate the mountain biker from a cliff near Butcher Ranch Trail, a Facebook post said.

