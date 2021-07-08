Cancel
Edmonds, WA

Remembering longtime Edmonds Windemere real estate agent Emoke Rock

myedmondsnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Edmonds Windermere real estate agent Emoke Rock and her partner Steven “Skip” Wayne died Friday, July 2, when they were hit by a Sound Transit light rail train. According to this report from Shoreline Area News, the two were crossing the street at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Way South and South Alaska Street in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood. They were in a crosswalk, but Seattle Police reported that they were crossing during a “Don’t Walk” signal.

myedmondsnews.com

Comments / 2

