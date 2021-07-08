Cancel
Lake Charles, LA

Gov. Edwards, along with eight others, appointed to Council of Governors

By Davon Cole
KPLC TV
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - President Joe Biden appointed nine governors, including Governor John Bell Edwards, as members of the Council of Governors for two-year terms Thursday, according to the White House Press Office. The bipartisan Council of Governors serves as the lead forum to strengthen partnerships between the Federal...

Related
Baton Rouge, LAavoyellestoday.com

Gov. Edwards' Remarks from Former Gov. Edwin Edwards' Memorial Service

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards delivered remarks at the memorial services for former Gov. Edwin Edwards. It is with a prayerful spirit and grateful heart that I join you today to celebrate the rich life and legacy of former Gov. Edwin Washington Edwards - a son of Louisiana, the state’s only four-term governor, a man who seemed larger than life. As he once said, he was both a realist and a dreamer who often dreamed of a better world – and worked to make it so. I believe his service to our state and nation are proof of everything he worked so hard to achieve. In his words, – “without fear of contradiction”- he left his mark on every part of Louisiana. Edwin loved his family, and he certainly loved the people of this state. No one could disagree with that. To his credit, there are many ways in which he left Louisiana a better place to work and call home. His humble beginnings in rural Avoyelles Parish, the son of a sharecropper, taught Edwin many lessons that he carried with him throughout life. He once said: from the janitor to the chairman of the board, I try to recognize everyone for their individual worth. Being able to see other people in their shoes, understanding where they come from, I have a capacity to relate to everybody. And that he did.
Healthwinonaradio.com

Gov. Tim Walz Named Co-Chair of Council of Governors

The bipartisan council is made up of ten governors that advise the White House Homeland Security Council, Secretary of Homeland Security and the Secretary of Defense on state and federal military activities, National Guard actions and civil support. “I am honored to be appointed as co-chair to lead this bipartisan...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump and the GOP spin fantasies to hide his crimes against the Constitution

(CNN) — It's gone beyond whitewashing history. Ex-President Donald Trump and his House Republican enablers are now spinning fantastical inversions to hide his crimes against the Constitution on January 6. Trump insisted that the mob that marched from his rally on that fateful day to invade the US Capitol were...
PoliticsPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Ex-Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards dies at 93

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Edwin Washington Edwards, the high-living, quick-witted four-term governor who reshaped Louisiana’s oil revenues and dominated the state’s politics for decades, a run all but overshadowed by scandal and eight years in federal prison, died Monday. He was 93. Edwards died of respiratory problems with family and...
Politicsavoyellestoday.com

Former Gov. Edwards to lie in state Saturday at capitol

Former Gov. Edwin Edwards will lie in state this Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the “new” Louisiana State Capitol. The viewing is open to the public to pay its respects to the state's longest governor. Edwards, 93, died Monday after entering hospice. According to Leo Honeycutt, family spokesman and...
Gonzales, LALivingston Parish News

Former Gov. Edwin Edwards passes away

Former Gov. Edwin Edwards, the only Louisiana governor to serve four terms, died Monday morning in his home in Gonzales, according to a statement from a family spokesperson. Edwards died peacefully with family and friends by his bedside, according to the statement, which also said the former governor died of respiratory problems that had plagued him in recent years.
Newsweek

Biden Says 'They're Lying' When Asked About Republicans Saying Democrats Are Anti-Police

When Democratic President Joe Biden was asked how he responds to Republicans who say that he and the Democratic party are anti-police, Biden responded, "They're lying." Biden made his comments while responding to a question from CNN anchor Don Lemon during a CNN Town Hall on Wednesday night. Earlier in the event, Biden said that the nation needs more police to respond to recent increases in violent crime.
Newsweek

Mitch McConnell Goes Against Fellow Republicans, Won't Blame Biden for Vaccine Hesitancy

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has urged Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as cases of the highly contagious Delta variant rise sharply across the U.S. The Republican senator from Kentucky told unvaccinated Americans not to listen to "demonstrably bad advice" on vaccines, but his remarks have put him at odds with some in his own party who have placed the blame for vaccine hesitancy on the Biden administration.

