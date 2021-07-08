Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

My car’s check engine light keeps on coming back

By John Paul
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 13 days ago

John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader who keeps getting warning messages in his convertible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13r0oj_0arKWDKR00
The 2019 Ford Mustang GT California Special. Ford

Q. In January 2021 I found and purchased a brand new 2019 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible. The car was built in June 2019, so sat around for 18 months. It’s only driven on weekend highway rides with my kids. A week after I brought it home, the check engine light came on, and the FordPass app alerted me, stating the engine control system is unable to control the fuel pressure as expected. Two trips to the dealer found codes related to low fuel pressure and low battery. The battery was tested, failed, and replaced. A few weeks later, the car stalled with the same messages, but before I could get to the dealer, the check engine light went out and all seemed well. A few weeks after that, the check engine light came on again, with the same messages. Do I have a lemon?

A. Starting with a fully charged battery makes sense. In fact, it is possible the replacement battery was not fully charged when it was installed. I would get a float style battery charger (Battery Tender is one brand) and fully charge the battery. I would also use the battery charger whenever the car sits for more than a few days to keep the battery fully charged. Prior to recharging the battery, disconnect the cables and touch them together for about a minute. This will completely clear the computer memory. When the car is restarted for the first time it may stall or act odd, until it relearns proper operation. If you still have a problem after this then you will need to go back to the dealer for warranty repairs.

Q. My 2019 Kia Soul with 31,284 miles has a portion of the warranty that is about to expire. The dealer is offering an extended warranty/service agreement. Do you think it might be worth it?

A. The basic warranty is five years or 60,000 miles, whichever comes first. The powertrain warranty is 10 years or 100,000 miles. To me it seems too early to pay for something that will most likely be covered by the factory warranty.

Q. My car has been safely tucked in my garage due to illness. The battery needs charging to get started. I also plan on getting an oil change, tire check, and fluids checked. My car is a 2006 Toyota Camry with only 82,000 miles. My car should be okay, right?

A. Let your repair shop know the car has been sitting for a while. In fact, depending how long the car has been sitting, it may be best to get it towed to your repair shop. Slow charge the battery, change the oil, and check the vital fluids. Check the brakes and tires and add gas stabilizer and gas line antifreeze to the fuel. This will help if the gasoline picked up any moisture. Take it easy with the car until it shakes the cobwebs out.

Q. I have a fully optioned 2011 Dodge Citadel with the 5.7-liter engine. Over the 10 years I have owned the vehicle it has stalled unexpectedly three times. It appears to be an electrical system failure and the headlights and taillights flicker. The first time it happened, I had the car towed to a dealer and they said that they could not find any issues. The last two times it happened; I was able to remove the negative cable to the battery. When reconnected, the car started and ran normally. I researched online and I saw some discussion about alternator or computer module problems. What are your thoughts and suggestions on how to diagnose and correct?

A. The first place I would be looking is faulty ground circuits and poor connections to common relays. Also, this vehicle, like many Dodge Durango models, had a recall to the fuel pump relay. Unfortunately, there is also a problem with the replacement fuel pump relay, which could lead to stalling.

Reader comment: I ran across your column and appreciate your solid practical advice. I’m a former GM Goodwrench mechanic from the 1980s and have had a couple of other careers since then, but worked my way through college and grad school working on everything from a 1925 Model A used in a Norman Rockwell painting to Mercedes and BMW. A recent column contained an inquiry on disposal of old diesel fuel. For diesel and kerosene, some folks (mostly shops but a few rural homes) have heaters that run on used motor oil or diesel. I ran across a guy on Craigslist who takes my old diesel and kerosene and heats his repair shop with it.

A. Thanks for the tip, it sounds like you had an interesting career.

John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Car Doctor. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive business and is an ASE-certified master technician. E-mail your car question to [email protected] Listen to Car Doctor on the radio at 10 a.m. every Saturday on 104.9 FM or online at northshore1049.com.

Comments / 6

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Rockwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Engine#Gm#Check Engine Light#Diesel Fuel#Motor Oil#Aaa Northeast#Fordpass#Toyota#Dodge#Gm#Mercedes#Bmw#Northshore1049 Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Mustang GT Looks Completely Stock, Hides Bugatti Veyron Power

Even though Ford is now producing more electric than gasoline Mustang-branded vehicles, the pony car is still the world’s best-selling sports car with a share of about 15.1 percent of the segment. It’s arguably one of the most recognizable models in the entire automotive industry, and with an available 5.0-liter V8 engine in the GT trim, it’s also quite enjoyable to drive even in stock form. But as always, that’s not enough for some enthusiasts.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

These 16 Cars Cost More Used Than New Right Now

Right now, the automotive market is a mess. That's a tremendous understatement, especially in the United States as the global microchip shortage leaves auto dealerships empty with virtually no new inventory. As such, used cars are in serious demand and the result is some kind of bizarro world where rain falls up from the ground, cats and dogs get along, and used cars are worth more than their new counterparts.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Listen To This Ford Interceptor's 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Fire Up For The First Time

We love a crazy engine swap, and this might just be one of the craziest ones we've ever seen. We discovered this Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor that had undergone major heart surgery last year and was totally blown away by the sheer audacity of this build. Daniel Werner of Swedish stock took an unwanted 2006 Ford Crown Victoria, once the darling child of the American Police Force, and dumped the biggest engine he could find under the hood. The powerplant he ended up choosing was a 27-liter Meteor engine previously used in a World War II tank. In a new video we now get to hear this beast startup for the first time, and it's ridiculous.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Cars From The Richard Rawlings Car Collection

Coming from Gas Monkey Garage and Fast N' Loud, our expectations are very high for what Richard Rawlings choose to put in his garage. He got his first car the age of 14, and has seen nearly every make/model you can think of. Most cars don't stick around the garage for very long, and are sold after restoring, but here is a look at a few in his own private collection.
CarsJalopnik

Hemi Dodge Charger Pickup Kit Puts The Bed On The Ground Like Its Future Owner

U.S. enthusiasts have long yearned after the forbidden fruit of international utes, now suffering a drought of local comparable cars pairing the utility of a pickup bed with the footprint of a sedan left by the collapse of the El Camino and Subaru Baja markets long ago. Now, a kit attempts to keep the dream alive, this time with the Dodge Charger.
Carscarthrottle.com

Why The Chrysler PT Cruiser Convertible Is The Worst Car I've Ever Driven

I recently spent 30 minutes behind the wheel of a PT Cruiser convertible. And it was shit. If you watched Episode 2 of our £5000 Sports Car Challenge mini-series, you’ll remember that I swapped cars with Ethan to sample PT (or Plymouth Truck) Cruiser life. In that scene, I did nothing but complain, and while it might have seemed like I was stretching the truth, the fact of the matter is, I wasn’t. The PT Cruiser convertible is - by a country mile - the worst car I’ve ever driven, and that’s impressive when you remember all the sub-£200 shitboxes I’ve driven over the years.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Mid-Engined 1968 Dodge Charger Is Road-Legal Replica Of Dom's Fast 9 Car

After years of creating mind-blowing custom projects, SpeedKore has finally unveiled its first-ever mid-engined classic muscle car. Built as a street-legal version of the movie car driven by Dominic Toretto in F9, the ninth installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, the so-called Hellacious is based on a 1968 Dodge Charger with extensive modifications to almost every single aspect you could think of.
Buying CarsCarscoops

Could This Modified 2006 Dodge Charger R/T Be Your Ideal Pickup Truck?

If you would like to own a Dodge Charger but need the practicality of a pickup truck, this example could be the perfect car for you. Currently up for auction through Cars & Bids, this is a 2006 Charger R/T that has been converted into a pickup by Smyth Performance. The car, which could be considered kinda like a modern-day El Camino, has 68,600 miles on the clock and is being sold with a clean Carfax report.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Check Out The 2022 Chevy Camaro Shock And Steel Package

General Motors is showing off the 2022 Chevy Camaro equipped with the Shock and Steel Package. The new photos were recently posted to social media via the official Chevrolet Mexico Instagram feed (@chevroletmexico). For those readers who may be unaware, the Shock and Steel package offered for the 2022 Chevy...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Which Project Car Would You Pick?

You know we love project cars, and so does Gas Monkey Garage!. Like any red blooded gearhead, we love projects cars at Motorious. Sure, a collector car in stellar condition is a more valuable asset, but there's something about building and/or restoring a car yourself that gives you an immense sense of satisfaction. To honor the project car lovers of the world, here are some cool ones we found recently.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Custom-Built 1964 Ford F-750 Dually Is One Cool Vintage Hauler

Ford began producing medium-duty trucks way back in 1948, slotting in between its light-duty pickups and heavy-duty haulers. Those trucks – the F5 and F6 – were eventually renamed the F-500 and F-600, and in the 1960s, the F-700 and F-750 joined the automaker’s medium-duty lineup. This custom 1964 Ford F-750 up for sale at Racing Junk is a fine example of that breed, but it’s also quite different than anything that rolled off a Blue Oval assembly line.
Carsmotor1.com

Check engine light doesn’t slow Audi A6 on autobahn top speed run

Unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn might not be the perfect place to test a car’s top speed, but the law certainly allows for it. Countless videos show high-horsepower supercars hitting the famous motorway, but a new video from the TopSpeedGermany YouTube channel takes something a bit less exciting for a drive – a 2000 Audi A6 Avant 2.7T. It’s not the fastest, but it does achieve its top speed with the check engine light on.
CarsAutoweek.com

What Will Be the Last New Car with a 5-Speed Manual?

Outdated automotive technology often sticks around longer than many of us might suspect. The carburetor, for example, didn't get completely shoved aside by electronic fuel injection on US-market new cars until the early 1990s. The same goes for transmissions; it was only last year that the venerable four-speed automatic—a technology that debuted with the 1940 Oldsmobiles—had its last hurrah, while the three-speed automatic stayed with us until 2002 and the two-speed managed to stay on sale until either 1973 or 1983.
CarsRoad & Track

Even at 300,000 Miles, My Honda S2000 Is a Serious Track Weapon

Last summer I bought a Honda S2000 with over 300,000 miles on the odometer, planning to turn it into my dedicated track car. Thanks to a wild new suspension setup, new brakes, and ultra-sticky tires, it’s become just that. After months of upgrades and maintenance, the little Honda that could was finally ready for its first real full-length track event. I’m happy to report that after an entire day of lapping, the car drives wonderfully. Though I’m not sure how many more trips to redline the high-revving engine can make before it blows up.

Comments / 6

Community Policy