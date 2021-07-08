Cancel
Military

Ballistic Missile Submarine USS Tennessee Emerges From Refit Sporting A Flank Sonar Array

By Tyler Rogoway
thedrive
thedrive
 13 days ago
The three-decade-old submarine appears to have received a big addition to its sonar system during a protracted refit. On July 7th, 2021, the U.S. Navy's Trident Refit Facility, or TRF, in Kings Bay, Georgia, posted some great images of a very refreshed USS Tennessee, also known by its hull number SSBN-734, wrapping up a major refit—one that the facility says is the longest and most extensive work package it has executed in its history. Multiple images show this Ohio class nuclear ballistic missile submarine, or SSBN, at the end of her dry dock period, looking in fantastic shape, which is a testament to the TRF's work—the sub has been in service for 33 years. Yet if you look closely, it is clear that there is a puzzling new addition to the 'boomer's' trademark long and sleek hull.

