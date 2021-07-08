Cyclist trapped on ‘treacherous’ cliff saved in night rescue, California officials say

STUART (CBSMiami) — A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after being severely bitten by a large alligator while on trail ride on Monday. According to a Martin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, the man was riding his bike on a trail at Halpatiokee Park in Stuart, north of Jupiter, when he lost control of his bike and fell into a body of water about six feet down an embankment. 9 foot alligator attacks man in Florida Park on July 19, 2021. (Martin County Sheriff’s Office) The female gator, which measured about 9-feet, grabbed ahold of the man severely injuring him. The cyclist was able to break free then crawl to an area where he was helped by a bystander. 9 foot alligator attacks man in Florida Park on July 19, 2021. (Martin County Sheriff’s Office) Martin County Fire Rescue, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Officers secured the area and drove the victim more than a mile to meet a medical helicopter. His condition is not known. A professional trapper was able to locate and trap the gator a short time later. 9 foot alligator attacks man in Florida Park on July 19, 2021. (Martin County Sheriff’s Office) The FWC is in charge of the investigation.