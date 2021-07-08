Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Two Indicted on Felony Murder for 2020 Shooting in Egg Harbor Township

By Chris Coleman
Posted by 
Lite Rock 96.9
Lite Rock 96.9
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Grand Jury has returned an indictment against two men who are charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Arturo Barrera III in Egg Harbor Township in January, 2020. Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner says 26-year-old Leonard B. Ludwigsen, Jr., of Egg Harbor Township was indicted on first-degree felony murder, first-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, second-degree possession of weapons for unlawful purposes, and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon charges.

literock969.com

Comments / 0

Lite Rock 96.9

Lite Rock 96.9

Northfield NJ
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Atlantic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Egg Harbor Township, NJ
County
Atlantic County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Felony Murder#Guns#Fbi#The Egg#Fbi#House For Sale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts. Sheriff’s deputies brought the 69-year-old convicted rapist into court in a wheelchair. He was wearing a brown jail jumpsuit and face mask. Attorney Mark Werksman entered the plea for the disgraced movie mogul a day after Weinstein was extradited to California from New York, where he was serving a 23-year prison term.

Comments / 0

Community Policy