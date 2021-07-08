Boynton Beach synagogue reopening in-person after-school program

Kol HaLev in Boynton Beach will once again offer its Jewish Camp Afterschool in-person after a year of only providing virtual classes.

The synagogue, which was founded in 2019 by Rabbi David Siff, will offer its after-school program for the 2021-22 school year beginning on Aug. 18 with experiences such as musical circle time, “Mitzvah of the Day,” “Torah through Drama” and holiday celebrations.

“Camp Afterschool offers some of the most important education of a Hebrew school, including Jewish literacy and values, without the baggage of being a Hebrew school,” Siff said. “We do not have desks and chairs, we do not have textbooks, but our kids learn and they love being Jewish.”

Siff said the synagogue refers to the after-school program as a Hebrew School reimagined. He started it in 2019, and refers to it as an activity-based camp style program which includes art, drama and Hebrew Yoga.

The synagogue paused the program in March 2020 due to COVID-19, and then switched to offering a la carte virtual classes last fall on a variety of topics. It will continue offering the virtual classes as it reopens its in-person program with some modifications.

“Based on what we know now, and on the availability of the vaccine to adults, we feel we can safely reopen the camp-style program by offering it in a semi-outdoor setting, and taught by vaccinated adults,” Siff said.

Visit kolhalevpbc.org or email rabbi@kolhalevpbc.org if interested in enrolling children for the program or for more information.