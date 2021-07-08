Young racer de Alba chasing success of fellow Mexicans

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Salvador de Alba Jr. wants to be the next Sergio Perez, Pato O’Ward or Daniel Suarez. He would like to become the next Mexican race car driver to advance to an international series. His journey started at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with an Indy Lights test for Andretti Autosport. Then he visited the Andretti shop and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The dream experience has de Alba determined to capitalize on the success fellow Mexicans are enjoying. The 20-year-old is the championship leader in both the NASCAR Peak Mexico and Super Copa Series. He hopes to find financial backing to race in the United States.