Mini's New Multitone Roof Looks Stunning
People tend to buy a Mini for its style and charm. No other brand has managed to pull off the chic, retro look so well for so long, and while the company has an eye on the future with exciting new concepts and ideas, it's still the automaker's sense of style that is most attractive about it. The company has always tried to offer new ways to make individual Minis stand out, and now it's doing just that again with the introduction of the Multitone roof, an innovative painting process at the Mini plant in Oxford that blends three different colors on the roof of the car.carbuzz.com
