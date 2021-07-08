Mini's New Multitone Roof Looks Stunning

A video has appeared on YouTube, showing the western watchtower from Skyrim on Unreal Engine 5 - the result is amazing. Despite being almost 10 years old The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim still enjoys great popularity. New mods come out all the time, and fans return to the universe every day - the average number of players per month constantly fluctuates around 15-20 thousand (and that's taking into account only the The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition on Steam). It's no surprise that fans continue to create new works inspired by this unique game. A video showing, how the game would have looked like if it was powered by Unreal Engine 5 has recently appeared on YouTube. The creator presented the capabilities of the engine in a rather spectacular way, while conveying the atmosphere of the iconic game. See for yourself how beautiful the western watchtower looks in this edition.