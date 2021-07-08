Community Calendar

It’s time to show off your talent! Singers, musicians, comedians, and entertainers of every age are encouraged to participate in the 37th annual Amateur Talent Contest at the Chisago County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Prizes are awarded to the top two winners of each category. All first-place winners advance to the Minnesota State Fair County Fair Talent Contest. The registration deadline is Saturday, July 17. For talent contest information visit www.chisagocountyfair.org. Look under the Exhibitors tab.