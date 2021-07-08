Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sulphur Springs, TX

Len Hurley

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Funeral Service for Len Hurley, age 71, of Reilly Springs, Tx will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Shannon Gammill and Toney Hurley officiating. Interment will follow at Nelta Cemetery with Bryan Sells, Wayne Henegar, Montana Hurley, Brian Gumpert, Stewart Reppond, John McLane, Eddie Gossett and Jacob Hurley serving as pallbearers and Don Aulsbrook, Jackie Watkins, Zach Poindexter and Maverick Jones serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Hurley passed away on July 7, 2021, at his residence.

www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Jones
Person
John Wayne
Person
John Mclane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nelta Cemetery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Summer – A Busy Time for Hopkins County 4-H’ers

By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family & Community Health Agent for Hopkins County, [email protected]. As we prepare for the 2021/2022 4-H year, families are gearing up for the new school year and looking forward to having their students back into the full swing of activities. The 4-H program is alive and well and we’ll be promoting enrollment in the Hopkins County 4-H program. Hopkins County 4-H members participated in 4-H Project Tour Day, State 4-H Round-up contests in College Station, Multi-county 4-H Camp in Lone Star, District 4-H Ultra Leadership Lab in Lone Star, 4-H Healthy Texas Youth Ambassador Training in Tyler, Summer 4-H specialty camps in Brownwood at the Texas 4-H Center, and District 4-H Record Book competition.
Food & DrinksPosted by
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu For July 14, 2021

City National Bank is the Community Partner for this week’s meal. We appreciate their continued support of this food ministry. Grab and Go with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of The First United Methodist Church campus starting at. 11:00...

Comments / 0

Community Policy