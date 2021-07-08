Len Hurley
Funeral Service for Len Hurley, age 71, of Reilly Springs, Tx will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Shannon Gammill and Toney Hurley officiating. Interment will follow at Nelta Cemetery with Bryan Sells, Wayne Henegar, Montana Hurley, Brian Gumpert, Stewart Reppond, John McLane, Eddie Gossett and Jacob Hurley serving as pallbearers and Don Aulsbrook, Jackie Watkins, Zach Poindexter and Maverick Jones serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Hurley passed away on July 7, 2021, at his residence.www.ksstradio.com
