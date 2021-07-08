Cancel
Recipes

Chocolate-Flecked Ricotta-Mascarpone Cheesecake

By Erin Jeanne McDowell
Food52
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCream cheese often gets most of the cheesecake love, but I love a creamy, custardy version made with other cheeses, like ricotta and mascarpone. Baked on top of a crisp, lightly spiced amaretti cookie crumb crust and flecked with plenty of finely chopped dark chocolate, this cheesecake is both sophisticated and comforting. It's worthy of a dreamy dinner party, served alongside bowls of salted roasted pistachios. —Erin Jeanne McDowell.

