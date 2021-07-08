Cancel
In Africa, virus ruins Olympic dreams and tests dedication

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African swimmer Erin Gallagher got COVID-19 late last year and went from elite Olympic athlete in peak condition to lying flat on a bed concentrating on just breathing. And yet she's one of the lucky ones. She recovered and is going to Tokyo. Other African hopefuls have not been so fortunate as the coronavirus surges again across the continent just as the Olympics approach. Plans have been upended and dreams ruined. Take the Senegal basketball team, which made it to the final qualifying tournament for Tokyo, only for three players and an official to test positive for the virus on the eve of the competition. The entire squad was sent home.

