Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Levi Strauss: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Paul Schott
New Haven Register
 13 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $64.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs,...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Levi Strauss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Automated Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.74 billion. TFI International posted sales of $803.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$936.85 Million in Sales Expected for Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will post sales of $936.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $964.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $909.20 million. Meritor reported sales of $514.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Medical & Biotechinvesting.com

Bull of the Day: Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Founded in 1873 in San Francisco, Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) & Co. LEVI is a retail company known around the world for its iconic Levi’s denim brand; Dockers, Denizen, and Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. are also under the company’s umbrella. LEVI first went public back in 1971, but had been a private company up until its market return a couple of years ago.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to announce $158.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.35 million to $158.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Brokerages forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the highest is $2.20 billion. V.F. posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “. Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.64.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.31 EPS Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 875%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce $3.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Levi Strauss's Unusual Options Activity

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) shares experienced unusual options activity on Monday. The stock price moved down to $26.82 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
Financial Reportshypebeast.com

Levi Strauss Exceeded Revenue Expectations in Q2

Levi Strauss & Co. announced its financial results for the second quarter that ended May 30, 2021, showing accelerated recovery and growth across all regions and channels. “We significantly exceeded our expectations on revenue, adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBIT,” Harmit Singh, chief financial officer of Levi Strauss & Co., said in a release on Thursday. “Revenues in most markets are recovering faster than anticipated, and we are emerging from the pandemic with sustainable and improved structural economics.”
Financial ReportsCNBC

Full interview with Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh on Q2 earnings beat, outlook

Levi Strauss reported adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, on revenue of $1.28 billion. That beat analyst expectations of 9 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv. CEO Chip Bergh joined "Squawk on the Street" to discuss the quarterly results, the post-pandemic catalysts that are causing consumers to shop for new clothes and more.
Economycityindex.co.uk

Levi Strauss earnings preview: where next for LEVI stock?

Levi Strauss Q2 earnings: when will they be released?. Levi Strauss will release second-quarter results on Thursday July 8. This will cover the three months to the end of May. Levi Strauss, known around the world for its denim jeans, has been steadily recovering since being hammered by the closure of stores last year. Although some remained closed, the vast majority of them are open and sales have been recovering faster than expected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy