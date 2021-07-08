Cancel
Paul Heyman Gets WWE Fans Hyped About Brock Lesnar's Future

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the biggest fan questions surrounding WWE right now is what will happen to Paul Heyman once Brock Lesnar is back on WWE television. "The Beast" hasn't been on WWE programming in any form since WrestleMania 36, and "The Advocate" has since taken on the role as "Special Counsel" to Roman Reigns over on Friday Night SmackDown. Heyman managed to get those speculating fans riled up on Thursday when he changed the profile photo of his official Heyman Hustle Facebook page, showing a photo of him smiling while Reigns was taking a bump during a match with Lesnar.

