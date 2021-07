The New England Patriots and Stephon Gilmore reportedly are at a stalemate. For now, at least. Anyone who follows football knew dating back to last year that a contract dispute between Gilmore and the Patriots was coming down the pike. New England gave the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year a well-deserved raise last season, but it was made possible by shaving money off his scheduled 2021 earnings. Gilmore, at present, is set to play for a base salary of $7 million this season, which obviously is well below his worth.