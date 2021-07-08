SFC (RET) JOE THOMAS WILLIAMS
SFC (Ret) Joe Thomas Williams, 65, of Crocker, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, in his home. He is survived by his wife Grciela of the home; two sons, Adam Williams (Jamie) of Texas City, Texas and Joshua Williams (Perri) of Brunswick, Ga.; six grandchildren, Angelina Williams, Liam Williams, Maddelyn Williams, and Blake Williams, Seth Bunch, and Shane Bunch and their mother, Kristie Williams of Crocker; three brothers, Alfonsa Williams (Edna), Homer Williams Jr. (Catherine), and Kenneth Williams (Lisa) all of Belle Mina, Ala.; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.www.laclederecord.com
