SFC (Ret) Joe Thomas Williams, 65, of Crocker, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, in his home. He is survived by his wife Grciela of the home; two sons, Adam Williams (Jamie) of Texas City, Texas and Joshua Williams (Perri) of Brunswick, Ga.; six grandchildren, Angelina Williams, Liam Williams, Maddelyn Williams, and Blake Williams, Seth Bunch, and Shane Bunch and their mother, Kristie Williams of Crocker; three brothers, Alfonsa Williams (Edna), Homer Williams Jr. (Catherine), and Kenneth Williams (Lisa) all of Belle Mina, Ala.; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.